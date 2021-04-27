Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Is Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G, as per Google Play Console Listing: Report

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Is Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G, as per Google Play Console Listing: Report

Both Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Samsung Galaxy A42 5G have the same device code.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 April 2021 15:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Is Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G, as per Google Play Console Listing: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will have a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a hole-punch display
  • The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will have Samsung Pay

Galaxy M42 5G smartphone is a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, according to a report citing Google Play Console listings of the smartphones. The report noted that both smartphones had the same device code on the Google Play Console. This comes a day ahead of the India launch of the Samsung M series smartphone, which will retail on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M42 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, display with a waterdrop notch, and square-shaped rear camera module.

Citing Google Play Supported Device List, a report by 91Mobiles claims that both the Galaxy M42 5G and the Galaxy A42 5G have “a42xq” device code. The report also says that the Google Play Console listing shows the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, and since, Samsung is launching the phone as the Galaxy M42 5G, the specifications are similar.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 was also allegedly spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG listing indicating that the smartphone is a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A42 5G model. The Galaxy A42 5G made its debut last year.

Galaxy M42 5G India launch, availability

The Galaxy M42 5G launch in India is scheduled on April 28, and the smartphone will retail on Amazon India website. A listing on the e-commerce giant has also revealed the design of the smartphone showing a quad rear camera setup in a square shaped module. The e-commerce site is taking registrations, so if you are interested in purchasing the smartphone, you can click on the ‘Notify Me' button to get updates about the same. The Samsung smartphone is also likely to be available via Samsung online store. As far as price in concerned, there is no official statement on it, but past leaks suggest the phone may be priced in India between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

Galaxy A42 5G specifications (expected)

Although the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G, the phone may have some differences in the specifications department. Until now, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. It should run on Android 11 operating system out of the box and is tipped to pack 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The quad camera setup at the back is reported to feature a 64-megapixel main sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A42 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung M series phone may pack a large 6,000mAh battery, and it will also have Samsung Pay.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apex Legends to Get Permanent 3v3 Team Deathmatch Mode, New Legend Called Valkyrie, More With Legacy Update

