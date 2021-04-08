Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been reportedly spotted on NFC certification website and is expected to launch soon in India. The phone could be the first Galaxy M-series phone with 5G connectivity. The phone has been previously spotted on various certification websites and most recently, a support page believed to be for the Galaxy M42 went live on Samsung India's website. As of now, Samsung itself has not shared any information on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M42 has been in the news for quite some now and is expected to be the first Galaxy M-series phone with 5G support. The phone has now been spotted on NFC certification website, suggesting that it will come with NFC support. The certification lists odel number SM-M426B/DS, which is believed to be the Galaxy M42 where the DS stands for dual-SIM.

The listing was first spotted by a tipster with the pseudonym Tech Blooger on Twitter and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Towards the end of March, a support page went live on Samsung India's website carrying the same model number. While the support page did not really reveal any information other than an imminent Indian launch, the Galaxy M42 has allegedly made its way through multiple pre-launch certifications in the past.

It was reportedly spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, as well as Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certification websites last month. A 3C certification listing for the same model number from November last year suggested the Galaxy M42 will come with a 6,000mAh battery. At the time, it was believed that the phone could also be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A42 5G that launched in September 2020.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy M42 5G so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

