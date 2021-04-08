Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and a support page went live on the company’s Indian website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2021 18:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: NFC Forum

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G could come with a 6,000mAh battery
  • The phone may launch in India soon
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 could have NFC support

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been reportedly spotted on NFC certification website and is expected to launch soon in India. The phone could be the first Galaxy M-series phone with 5G connectivity. The phone has been previously spotted on various certification websites and most recently, a support page believed to be for the Galaxy M42 went live on Samsung India's website. As of now, Samsung itself has not shared any information on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M42 has been in the news for quite some now and is expected to be the first Galaxy M-series phone with 5G support. The phone has now been spotted on NFC certification website, suggesting that it will come with NFC support. The certification lists odel number SM-M426B/DS, which is believed to be the Galaxy M42 where the DS stands for dual-SIM.

The listing was first spotted by a tipster with the pseudonym Tech Blooger on Twitter and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Towards the end of March, a support page went live on Samsung India's website carrying the same model number. While the support page did not really reveal any information other than an imminent Indian launch, the Galaxy M42 has allegedly made its way through multiple pre-launch certifications in the past.

It was reportedly spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, as well as Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certification websites last month. A 3C certification listing for the same model number from November last year suggested the Galaxy M42 will come with a 6,000mAh battery. At the time, it was believed that the phone could also be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A42 5G that launched in September 2020.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy M42 5G so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com