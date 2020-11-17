Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 Battery Surfaces on 3C Certification Site, Receives BIS Certification: Report

Samsung Galaxy M42 Battery Surfaces on 3C Certification Site, Receives BIS Certification: Report

Samsung Galaxy M42 is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 November 2020 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M42 Battery Surfaces on 3C Certification Site, Receives BIS Certification: Report

Samsung Galaxy M42 could be the company’s next mid-range phone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 battery may carry rated capacity of 5,830mAh
  • The Samsung phone is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 could come with 128GB of onboard storage

Samsung Galaxy M42 seems to be in development as the company's next offering in the Galaxy M series. While Samsung hasn't yet provided any details about the new model, the Galaxy M42 battery has purportedly received a certification from the Compulsory Certification of China (3C). The battery, carrying a model number EB-BM425ABY, has also been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), according to a report. The BIS certification hints at the India launch of Samsung Galaxy M42. The new smartphone is speculated to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

As per the 3C listing, tweeted by tipster the_tech_guy, the battery with the model number EB-BM425ABY has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh. This suggests that Samsung Galaxy M42 could have a battery capacity of 6,000mAh.

Alongside its certification details on the 3C website, the same battery has been spotted on India's BIS certification portal, according to a report by MySmartPrice. It has also reportedly been certified by European inspection company DEKRA.

The BIS certification particularly suggests that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M42 could make its way to India. However, Samsung hasn't yet provided any details about its India and global launch.

In late September, SamMobile reported that Samsung Galaxy M42 would debut with model number SM-M425F. The smartphone is expected to have 128GB of onboard storage and include a 64-megapixel primary snapper.

Alongside the Galaxy M42, Samsung was rumoured to have the Galaxy M12s in the works with model number SM-M127F. The Galaxy M12s could be an entry-level model in the Galaxy M-series, while the Galaxy M42 is likely to be a new mid-range offering from the South Korean tech giant. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify any of the reported details about the Galaxy M42.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M42 Battery, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows Snapdragon 875 SoC, Outperforms Exynos Variant

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M42 Battery Surfaces on 3C Certification Site, Receives BIS Certification: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  2. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  3. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  4. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  5. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  6. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  7. Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 With Windows 10 Pro Launched in India
  8. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro Review
  10. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Resilience, Carrying Four Astronauts, Docks With International Space Station
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 Battery Surfaces on 3C Certification Site, Receives BIS Certification: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows Snapdragon 875 SoC, Outperforms Exynos Variant
  4. Xbox Series X Stock in Short Supply Until April 2021 at the Least, CFO Tim Stuart Says
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 With Windows 10 Pro Launched in India
  6. Zoom Adds New Security Enhancements to Help Prevent Disruptions, Trolls in Virtual Meetings
  7. Brazil Launches Pix Instant Payments System, Whatsapp to Enter Soon
  8. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  9. YouTube Music Rolling Out Quick Picks Carousel on Homepage, Generates Radio Playlist of Similar Songs: Report
  10. Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com