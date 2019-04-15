Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M40 Running Android Pie Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Hints at Imminent Launch

15 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy M40’s listing Wi-Fi listing indicates that it will support dual-SIM functionality.

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy M40 seen listed as SM- M405F/DS

The upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted running Android 9 Pie

There is no word on an official launch timeline

Samsung is preparing to add yet another member to the Galaxy M-series and has already obtained the Wi-Fi certification for the device. Tipped to be launched as the Samsung Galaxy M40, the upcoming smartphone's listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance database indicates that it might go official soon. Carrying the model number SM-M405F/DS, the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone is listed as a dual-SIM device on the database, while the software version is mentioned as Android 9 Pie.

Going by the naming convention of fellow Galaxy M-series smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M30 (SM-M305F), the SM-M405F/DS listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance is most likely the model number of the Samsung Galaxy M40. As for the “DS” suffix, it stands for Dual SIM, which means the Galaxy M40 will support dual-SIM functionality upon its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy M40's listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance, which was spotted by GSMArena, does not reveal any information about the internal hardware such as the processor, RAM, storage or battery capacity. However, the Wi-Fi Alliance database states that the Galaxy M40 will run Android 9 Pie and will have support for multi-mode Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

As for the specifics, the Galaxy M40 is tipped to be compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. The certification for the Galaxy M40 was granted to Samsung on April 12, but there is no information regarding its launch, and neither has Samsung released any teaser so far. But if the hardware of the Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) is anything to go by, the Galaxy M40 might come equipped with a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and an in-house octa-core Exynos processor paired with a large battery.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M40
