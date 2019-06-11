Samsung Galaxy M40 has officially been launched in India after a series of teasers and rumours. The new Galaxy M-series phone is set to go on sale starting June 18 with a competitive price tag of Rs. 19,990. Key highlights of the Galaxy M40 include a full-HD+ Infinity-O Display, triple rear camera setup, and octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC. The smartphone is also the first in its segment to sport a "screen sound" technology that enables the display panel to produce audio vibrations -- without requiring a dedicated earpiece. The Galaxy M40 makes the competition tougher for companies such as HMD Global, Realme, and Xiaomi that target customers with products priced under the Rs. 20,000 bracket in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The handset will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) IST on June 18 through Amazon.in and the Samsung Online Shop. Moreover, it comes in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options.

Launch offers on the Galaxy M40 include double data benefits for Reliance Jio subscribers recharging with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Particularly on the Rs. 198 recharge, the Jio subscribers are touted to receive savings worth Rs. 3,110 over 10 recharges. The Galaxy M40 customers on Vodafone and Idea would be entitled to receive cashback worth Rs. 3,750 on recharge of Rs. 255. The cashback will notably be available through recharge vouchers of Rs. 75 for up to 50 recharges. Further, the customers would get additional 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will go on sale in India starting June 18

Airtel is also claimed to offer 100 percent additional data for a period of 10 months for its consumers purchasing the Galaxy M40. The consumers will get 4GB data per day on the Rs. 249 recharge that brings an additional 560GB data over 10 months. However, users on the Rs. 249 plan will receive 6GB data per day with a benefit of additional 840GB data over 10 months.

Notably, the Rs. 19,990 price of the Samsung Galaxy M40 brings it to the market that already has the top-end variants of the Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro as well as the regular options of the Nokia 7.1 and Poco F1. The South Korean company is targeting the new phone at "tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z" customers.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display along with a contrast ratio of 1200:1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 480 nits of brightness. The display panel also sports the company's screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M40 has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an AI scene optimiser and f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also supports video features such as 4K recording, Slo-mo, and Hyperlapse. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Galaxy M40 has 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Samsung has provided a 3,500mAh battery that works with a built-in 15W fast charging technology. This is touted to deliver three times the speed as compared to normal charging. Besides, the phone has 7.9mm of thickness and 168 grams of weight.