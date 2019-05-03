Samsung Galaxy M40 Spotted on GeekBench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M series was debuted early this year, and the company has launched three smartphones so far – the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. Now, the Galaxy M40 has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench indicating an imminent launch. The listing also outs few specification details of the Samsung Galaxy M40, and the phone's single-core and multi-core tests are also shared. The phone was certified by Wi-Fi Alliance as well, earlier last month, further cementing that the phone's arrival is nearby.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 with model number SM-M405F was spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with 6GB RAM, and the phone should run on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The single-core score of the Samsung Galaxy M40 is listed to be at 2,350 and the multi-core score of the phone is listed to be at 6,410 points. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by NashvilleChatterClass.

The phone was recently tipped to come with 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it is speculated that the Galaxy M40 could come with a 5,000mAh battery and sport a Super AMOLED display. It is also likely to carry a triple rear camera setup -- similar to the Galaxy M30. It is unclear whether the Galaxy M40 would exist only in one variant, though.

As we mentioned, the existence of the Samsung Galaxy M40 was first spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website as well The Wi-Fi Alliance database also reiterated that the Galaxy M40 will run Android 9 Pie and additionally will have support for multi-mode Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

The South Korean company, however, hasn't made any confirmation around the new model.