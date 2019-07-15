Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The new colour variant’s arrival coincides with the first day of Amazon Prime Day sale.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The phone’s Cocktail Orange variant comes in a single 6GB + 128GB configuration

Highlights
  • Galaxy M40’s Cocktail Orange variant is priced at Rs. 19,990
  • The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • It packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging

Samsung has introduced a new colour variant of the Galaxy M40 called Cocktail Orange. The Galaxy M40's new shade flaunts a gradient design on the glossy rear panel that extends all the way to the rim running around the edges. The Cocktail Orange variant of the Galaxy M40 has been launched as an Amazon Specials product on the same day that the Prime Day sale kicks off with a tonne of offers on a wide range of products. It must be noted that the new colour variant of the Galaxy M40 is currently exclusive to Prime members, however, it should become available for all after the Prime Day sale.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 last month, but so far, the phone has only been available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue colour options. The new Cocktail Orange variant borrows the gradient design element from the latter and gives it an orange paint job.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, and More

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy M40's Cocktail Orange variant is available exclusively for Prime members as of now. But the product listing on Amazon doesn't say anything regarding the date when it will go on sale for buyers without a Prime membership. Samsung Online store is also yet to list the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40's Cocktail Orange variant comes in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and is priced at Rs. 19,990. As for launch offers, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI on all major credit cards and select debit cards. Amazon is giving an additional 10 percent off on the phone's new colour variant if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Kicks Off in India: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Prime members are also eligible for an instant 5 percent discount if they purchase the phone using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchange with a select few partners.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6, and Other Mobile Discounts, Offers Listed

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone comes equipped with a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Modern design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Runs hot when gaming
  • Strictly average camera quality
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No headphone socket
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M40 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M40, Amazon, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million
Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  5. LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Now Available in India
  6. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India
  7. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. Asus Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look for Inside Edge Season 2, Breathe Season 2, Three More Shows
  2. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799
  3. LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  4. Spektr-RG: Russia Launches Major New Telescope Into Space After Delays
  5. Realme X and Realme 3i Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Launch Event
  6. Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million
  9. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus Store: Price, Specifications
  10. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.