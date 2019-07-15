Samsung has introduced a new colour variant of the Galaxy M40 called Cocktail Orange. The Galaxy M40's new shade flaunts a gradient design on the glossy rear panel that extends all the way to the rim running around the edges. The Cocktail Orange variant of the Galaxy M40 has been launched as an Amazon Specials product on the same day that the Prime Day sale kicks off with a tonne of offers on a wide range of products. It must be noted that the new colour variant of the Galaxy M40 is currently exclusive to Prime members, however, it should become available for all after the Prime Day sale.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 last month, but so far, the phone has only been available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue colour options. The new Cocktail Orange variant borrows the gradient design element from the latter and gives it an orange paint job.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, and More

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy M40's Cocktail Orange variant is available exclusively for Prime members as of now. But the product listing on Amazon doesn't say anything regarding the date when it will go on sale for buyers without a Prime membership. Samsung Online store is also yet to list the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40's Cocktail Orange variant comes in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and is priced at Rs. 19,990. As for launch offers, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI on all major credit cards and select debit cards. Amazon is giving an additional 10 percent off on the phone's new colour variant if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Kicks Off in India: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Prime members are also eligible for an instant 5 percent discount if they purchase the phone using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchange with a select few partners.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6, and Other Mobile Discounts, Offers Listed

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone comes equipped with a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.