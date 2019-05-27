Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M40 was recently spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675 SoC.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 15:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy A10s will reportedly come in Green, Black, and Blue colour options.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to pack triple rear cameras
  • It is tipped to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India upon its launch
  • The upcoming Samsung phone might feature a 6.53-inch display

In a bid to further strengthen its presence in the budget and mid-range segment, Samsung is reportedly planning to add two new smartphones to its Galaxy A and Galaxy M series in India. The South Korean consumer electronics giant is allegedly looking to launch the Galaxy M40 in India, alongside the Galaxy A10s. Both the phones are yet to be unveiled, however, they have been spotted in leaks multiple times in the past. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly be an improvement over the Galaxy A10, whereas the Galaxy M40 is said to be a mid-range phone that will borrow features from the recently launched Galaxy A60.

The Galaxy M40 was recently granted the Wi-Fi certification and was also spotted on Geekbench packing the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As per a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy M40 will soon be launched in India alongside the Galaxy A10s. The Galaxy M40 is tipped to pack a 6.3-inch display and will reportedly hit the shelves in Blue, Orange, and Black colour options.

The Galaxy M40 is said to come equipped with a 5,00mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will reportedly be identical to the Galaxy A60 that was recently launched in China. If that turns out to be true, the upcoming Samsung phone might offer a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch design, triple rear cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, complete with a gradient design.

As for the Galaxy A10s, it is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Galaxy A10 that went on sale in India over two months ago. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly carry the model number SM-A107 and will be available in Green, Black, and Blue colours upon its launch in India. The phone will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM, and will run One UI based on Android Pie, but there is no word on an approximate launch timeline or pricing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and Others Receive Discounts During Mi Super Sale in India
Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Arrives in India
  2. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  3. Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame Help Disney Dominate Global Weekend Box Office
  4. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s to Reportedly Launch Soon in India
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Price, Redmi K20 Render Leaked Ahead of May 28 Launch
  7. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  8. Redmi K20, K20 Pro to Support Dual-Band GPS, New Colour Surfaces Online
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro Getting OxygenOS 9.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India Slashed for Both 4GB, 6GB Variants
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.