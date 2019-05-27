In a bid to further strengthen its presence in the budget and mid-range segment, Samsung is reportedly planning to add two new smartphones to its Galaxy A and Galaxy M series in India. The South Korean consumer electronics giant is allegedly looking to launch the Galaxy M40 in India, alongside the Galaxy A10s. Both the phones are yet to be unveiled, however, they have been spotted in leaks multiple times in the past. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly be an improvement over the Galaxy A10, whereas the Galaxy M40 is said to be a mid-range phone that will borrow features from the recently launched Galaxy A60.

The Galaxy M40 was recently granted the Wi-Fi certification and was also spotted on Geekbench packing the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As per a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy M40 will soon be launched in India alongside the Galaxy A10s. The Galaxy M40 is tipped to pack a 6.3-inch display and will reportedly hit the shelves in Blue, Orange, and Black colour options.

The Galaxy M40 is said to come equipped with a 5,00mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will reportedly be identical to the Galaxy A60 that was recently launched in China. If that turns out to be true, the upcoming Samsung phone might offer a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch design, triple rear cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, complete with a gradient design.

As for the Galaxy A10s, it is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Galaxy A10 that went on sale in India over two months ago. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly carry the model number SM-A107 and will be available in Green, Black, and Blue colours upon its launch in India. The phone will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM, and will run One UI based on Android Pie, but there is no word on an approximate launch timeline or pricing.