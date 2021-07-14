Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbech Listing, May Come With Dimensity 720 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G could arrive as a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in the European market in January.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G could have the same cameras as the 4G model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is said to have model number SM-M326B
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G may have a 6GB RAM variant
  • Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting that it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The 4G variant of the phone was launched in India last month and it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Now, the 5G variant that reportedly made its way to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website last week could be approaching its launch as well. It should be noted that Samsung has not officially shared any information on a 5G variant of the Galaxy M32.

The Geekbench listing for the Samsung phone with model number SM-M326B shows the single-core and multi-core scores, along with a few specifications. This is speculated to be Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the listing shows a MediaTek SoC with codename MT6853V that belongs to Dimensity 720. It has been listed with 6GB RAM that could be one of the configurations it is offered in. The Galaxy M32 5G got a single-core score of 497 and a multi-core score of 1,605.

Last week, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G was also spotted in a BIS listing, suggesting it will be launched in India soon. The BIS listing as well as the Geekbench listing (independently verified by Gadgets 360) were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M32 4G in India last month with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M32 5G could retain some of the specifications from the 4G model, like the display and cameras.

The Galaxy M32 5G appears to have the same SoC as the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in the European market back in January of this year. It is possible that the Galaxy M32 5G arrives as a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cryptocurrency Mining Gets Banned in Anhui, the Latest Chinese Province to Do So
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Tipped for August
