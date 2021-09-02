Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today, September 2, at noon. The phone was launched in the country last week as a mid-tier 5G offering from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy M32 5G is offered in two configurations as well as two colour options. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. At the front, there is a notch for the selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colours. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale today, September 2, at noon via Amazon and Samsung.com.

Amazon is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount with ICICI credit cards and credit/ debit EMI transactions. Prime members can get no-cost EMI up to nine months. Samsung website is also offering no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy M32 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 164.2x76.1x9.1mm and also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

