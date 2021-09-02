Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paried with up to 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2021 11:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 supports 12 5G bands

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today, September 2, at noon. The phone was launched in the country last week as a mid-tier 5G offering from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy M32 5G is offered in two configurations as well as two colour options. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. At the front, there is a notch for the selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colours. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale today, September 2, at noon via Amazon and Samsung.com.

Amazon is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount with ICICI credit cards and credit/ debit EMI transactions. Prime members can get no-cost EMI up to nine months. Samsung website is also offering no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy M32 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 164.2x76.1x9.1mm and also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G to Go on Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Company Website: Price, Offers, Specifications
