Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has now launched in India as a mid-tier 5G offering from the Korean tech giant. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and comes with a quad-rear camera setup that does not protrude from the body like most other smartphones. It features a notched display and there are thick bezels all around, especially at the bottom. Samsung Galaxy M32 supports 12 5G bands and comes with Samsung's Knox security built-in. The phone is offered in two colour option and two configurations.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB + 128GB model, pricing for which has not been unveiled yet. The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour. It will go on sale via Amazon starting 1pm on September 2. An ICICI Bank offer on credit cards and EMI offers a Rs. 2,000 instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M32 5G packs a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ The Galaxy M32 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

