Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor that is accompanied by three other sensors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2021 12:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G starts at Rs. 18,999
  • The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has now launched in India as a mid-tier 5G offering from the Korean tech giant. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and comes with a quad-rear camera setup that does not protrude from the body like most other smartphones. It features a notched display and there are thick bezels all around, especially at the bottom. Samsung Galaxy M32 supports 12 5G bands and comes with Samsung's Knox security built-in. The phone is offered in two colour option and two configurations.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB + 128GB model, pricing for which has not been unveiled yet. The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour. It will go on sale via Amazon starting 1pm on September 2. An ICICI Bank offer on credit cards and EMI offers a Rs. 2,000 instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M32 5G packs a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ The Galaxy M32 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) With Upgraded Camera, Auto-Framing Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy A21 Catches Fire In-Flight, Forces Evacuation of Passengers in Seattle: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  2. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  6. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  7. Netflix Unveils 42 Original Films for 2021, Indian Titles to Come
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS Update
  10. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21 Catches Fire In-Flight, Forces Evacuation of Passengers in Seattle: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) With Upgraded Camera, Auto-Framing Launched in India
  5. Apple HomePod Mini Adds Hands-Free Music Streaming on Gaana
  6. Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges
  7. Google Self-Driving Spinoff Waymo Begins Testing With Public in San Francisco
  8. Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com