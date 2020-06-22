Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M31s was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with an Exynos 9611 processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2020 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s is reported to offer 22.5W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s should be a stripped down model of the Galaxy M31
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to come with quad rear cameras
  • The phone is tipped to pack 6GB RAM, run on Android 10

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The rumoured upcoming smartphone from the Korean giant is expected to be a stripped down version of the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was unveiled in India on February. There is no word on when the Samsung Galaxy M31s may debut. The phone was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with an Exynos 9611 processor. The phone is reported to run on Android 10 and pack 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6,000mAh large battery. This is exactly the same capacity found on the Samsung Galaxy M31, and if this listing is correct, then Samsung has not made a compromise on battery capacity for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

The TUV Rheinland listing was spotted by tipster the_tech_guy, and it also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will support 22.5W fast charging support. Apart from battery capacity and charging speed, nothing else has been revealed through the certification site.

The Geekbench listing has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and it may pack 6GB of RAM. Past leaks indicate that the phone will offer 128GB of internal storage capacity.

The Galaxy M31s is expected to feature an AMOLED display and be equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy M31. Previous reports also hint at a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India in February, priced starting at Rs. 15,999. It is likely that the Samsung Galaxy M31s be priced at a slightly cheaper price point. Samsung has made no official statement about the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M31s, but now that it is cropping up on several certification sites, it should launch sometime in the future.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

