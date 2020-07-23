Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, Configurations, and More Tipped Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon) and is confirmed to have a 6,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 July 2020 13:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, Configurations, and More Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M31s will have the four rear cameras in an L-shape

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s has been tipped to come with a USB Type-C port
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s will have a Super AMOLED screen
  • The phone is said to come in two colour options

Samsung Galaxy M31s screen size, camera details, colour options, and configurations have been leaked by a tipster. As per the tweet by the tipster, the Galaxy M31s will come with a 6.5-inch display, four cameras on the back, one on the front, and will come in two colour options with two RAM and storage configurations. Just recently, the Galaxy M31s was also reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing that hinted at some of the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications (rumoured)

As per the tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is said to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 407ppi pixel density. The phone may come with four cameras on the back including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixe sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/1.24 lens, and finally a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera is rumoured to be a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The tipster also mentions the processor as the Exynos 9611 and battery capacity as 6,000mAh that is said to charge at 25W with a USB Type-C port.

Notably, Samsung has previously confirmed the battery capacity, charging speed, 64-megapixel camera, and Super AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s may come in two RAM and storage configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Additionally, it may come in two colour options namely, Mirage Black and Mirage Blue, according to the tipster.

Talking about the Google Play Console listing, it also stated that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM. However, it mentioned that the Galaxy M31s will have a 420dpi pixel density with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, but the tipster's number for pixel density is a little different.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and as of now, there is no information on pricing.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications
