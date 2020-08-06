Samsung Galaxy M31s will go on its first sale today via Amazon and the Samsung website. The phone was launched in India last week as a follow up to the Samsung Galaxy M31 that debuted in February this year. The Galaxy M31s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The phone is powered by octa-core processor and sports a quad rear camera setup. It will be available in two colour options when it goes on sale today.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,499. The phone comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours and will go on sale via Amazon and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that has 420 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with Mali-G72 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Talking about optics, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy M31s. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, finally and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front housed in the hole-punch display design.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Galaxy M31s packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Lastly, the phone is 9.3mm thick.

