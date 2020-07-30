Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s India Launch Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been confirmed to come with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2020 08:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s India Launch Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s has four cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India at 12pm (noon)
  • It will be available on Amazon and Samsung website
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India today, July 30, at 12pm (noon). The phone has been teased by the company to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup where the primary camera has a 64-megapixel sensor. While there have been a lot of leaks surrounding the Galaxy M31s, not a lot has been confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is the follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched in India in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India (expected)

Samsung has not shared details about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy M31s yet, but all that will be known at 12pm (noon) today, when the phone is unveiled. It will be available on Amazon and Samsung India website.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India in February with two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The base variant launched at Rs. 15,999 while the top-end variant was priced at Rs. 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications (expected)

The Galaxy M31s is expected to run on Android 10 with One UI on top. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 407ppi pixel density. The Galaxy M31s may be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for both.

Talking about the camera specifications, leaks suggest that the four cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/1.24 lens, and finally a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera is rumoured to be a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Coming to what's confirmed, Samsung previously revealed that the Galaxy M31s will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Single Take feature. Lastly, the phone will have a hole-punch cut out for the selfie shooter.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications
Samsung Galaxy M31s India Launch Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price in India, Specifications
