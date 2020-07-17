Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6, Leaked Render Tips Hole-Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy M31s is reportedly going to pack four image sensors at the back inside an L-shaped rear camera module.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 July 2020 16:26 IST
Photo Credit: 91 Mobiles

q1 is said to be priced around Rs. 20,000

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to go on sale on Amazon India
  • The phone is tipped to launch sometime later this month
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s is said to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31s is reported to launch later this month, and now a fresh report suggests that its sale will commence in India on August 6. Fresh renders of the phone have also leaked alongside, and the Samsung Galaxy M31s is seen to sport an L-shaped rear camera setup. The phone is leaked to have four cameras at the back and a hole-punch display up front. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is likely to be an off-shoot of the Galaxy M31 that was launched earlier this year.

91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will go on sale on August 6 in India. The report reiterates that the phone may launch later this month but sales will only begin in August. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is also reported to be available on the Samsung India online store and Amazon India sites. As for price, it is said to be somewhere around Rs. 20,000.

The same publication also shared the alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. The phone is seen sporting a rectangle-shaped camera module with four image sensors placed in an L-shaped manner alongside an LED flash. The phone's front suggests a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top centre.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has leaked on various occasions in the past. It has been spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-M317F, and the same model number has cropped up on TUV Rheinland and South Korea certification as well. The Geekbench listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M31s may be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The TUV Rheinland listing, on the other hand, hints that the phone will be equipped with 6,000mAh battery.

As for the camera setup, the phone's four rear cameras are said to include a 64-megapixel main sensor. There's expected to be 128GB of storage, and an AMOLED screen is tipped to be integrated up front.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s India Sale, Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31s Render, Samsung Galaxy M31s Design, Samsung
