Samsung Galaxy M31s to Be Available Once Again on Amazon.in, Samsung Shop From Thursday: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced in India at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2020 18:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,499
  • The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s has a quad camera setup at the back

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available once again on Amazon India and Samsung online shop from Thursday, August 27. The phone was launched in India in July, and its first sale was held during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale earlier this month. Samsung Galaxy M31s did very well during the sale period and Amazon also announced that the Galaxy M31s was one of the most loved products during the Amazon Prime Day 2020sale. The phone has been out of stock since the sales, but it looks to be available once again from Thursday.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available on Amazon India from tomorrow, the company says. It will also be available via the Samsung online shop and select partnered retail stores as well. The phone is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,499. It comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10-based One UI and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M31s has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For imaging, the quad rear camera setup of the Galaxy M31s has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy M31s. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 25W charger. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
