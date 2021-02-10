Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A71 5G Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy M31s is reportedly receiving the latest February 2021 Android security patch.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 February 2021 14:13 IST
Samsungas been updating several of its flagship and mid-range phones to the latest software

Highlights
  • The update for Galaxy A71 5G carries firmware version A716USQU2CUA7
  • The Galaxy M31s update is reportedly rolling out in Russia and Ukraine
  • The phones will receive Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features

Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G are the latest to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per reports. The update, with firmware version M317FXXU2CUB1 and A716USQU2CUA7 respectively for the two phones, brings Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features, as well as security patches. While Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is receiving the January 2021 Android security patch, Samsung Galaxy M31s is reportedly receiving the latest February 2021 Android security patch. Samsung doesn't seem to have rolled out the update for the 4G variant of Galaxy A71 so far.

The update for Samsung Galaxy M31s carries firmware version M317FXXU2CUB1, according to a report by SamMobile. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the phone has reportedly started rolling out in Russia and Ukraine, but will likely expand soon to other regions as well.

As per a document by Samsung, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries firmware version A716USQU2CUA7.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and Samsung Galaxy M31s phones will receive Android 11 features with the update, including conversation sections, media playback widgets, chat bubbles, and more. The update will also bring with it One UI 3.0 features for the smartphones, such as an improved lockscreen, a refreshed UI design, new camera features, and updated stock apps.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy A71 5G or for Samsung Galaxy M31s and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. Samsung has been updating several of its flagship smartphones to the latest software as well as some mid-range phones.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
