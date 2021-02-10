Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G are the latest to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per reports. The update, with firmware version M317FXXU2CUB1 and A716USQU2CUA7 respectively for the two phones, brings Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features, as well as security patches. While Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is receiving the January 2021 Android security patch, Samsung Galaxy M31s is reportedly receiving the latest February 2021 Android security patch. Samsung doesn't seem to have rolled out the update for the 4G variant of Galaxy A71 so far.

The update for Samsung Galaxy M31s carries firmware version M317FXXU2CUB1, according to a report by SamMobile. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the phone has reportedly started rolling out in Russia and Ukraine, but will likely expand soon to other regions as well.

As per a document by Samsung, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G carries firmware version A716USQU2CUA7.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and Samsung Galaxy M31s phones will receive Android 11 features with the update, including conversation sections, media playback widgets, chat bubbles, and more. The update will also bring with it One UI 3.0 features for the smartphones, such as an improved lockscreen, a refreshed UI design, new camera features, and updated stock apps.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy A71 5G or for Samsung Galaxy M31s and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. Samsung has been updating several of its flagship smartphones to the latest software as well as some mid-range phones.

