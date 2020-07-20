Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30

The Galaxy M31s will be a new addition to the Galaxy M31 family that was launched in February this year.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 July 2020 10:46 IST
The Galaxy M31s will come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M31s supports 25W fast charging
  • It will pack an AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution
  • Galaxy M31s is tipped carry Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon), an official poster on the Amazon India website revealed. As the name suggests, the upcoming Samsung phone will be a new addition to the Galaxy M31 family, that was first launched in India in February this year. According to the Galaxy M31s micro-site on Amazon, the phone will pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. The camera supports Samsung's Single Take feature that allows users to capture multiple photos and videos with just one take.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s micro-site further reveals that the phone will house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging as reverse charging. The upcoming Samsung phone is also confirmed to come with an AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution.

The official poster reveals that front panel of the Galaxy M31s has a hole-punch cutout at the centre unlike the waterdrop-notch on the vanilla Galaxy M31. The poster further teases the phone in While-Blue gradient colour.

The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M31s are yet to be disclosed; however, customers can select the "Notify Me" option on Amazon to get its latest updates. A report last week claimed that the Galaxy M31s would go sale in India starting August 6. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India starts at Rs. 17,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and it is likely that we can expect its pricing to start around roughly the same price bracket.

Earlier in June, the Galaxy M31s was spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench with the model number SM-M317F. According to the listing, the Galaxy M31s will pack Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The listing also suggests the phone runs on Android 10. Similarly, the same model number was spotted on the TUV Rheinland website. The listing had first hinted at the phone's 6,000mAh battery.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

