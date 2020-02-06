Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Leak Tips 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy M31 is reported to come in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The phone is expected to run on Android 10.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 17:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Leak Tips 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy M31 has been teased to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is tipped to support dual-SIM slots
  • The phone is listed to sport an L-shaped quad camera setup
  • Galaxy M31 is tipped to run on Android 10 based One UI 2.0

Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to launch in India soon, as teasers have started to surface online. Now, a fresh report has leaked key specifications of the Galaxy M31 online. It tips the phone to sport a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch, an Exynos 9611 SoC, and a large 6,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to see an improved camera, but most of the specifications are going to be similar to the predecessor Galaxy M30s. The new Galaxy M31 has been teased to sport a 64-megapixel rear main camera.

91Mobiles has leaked full specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31. The phone is listed to run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and will support dual-SIM slots. It is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. The phone has been listed in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

As for cameras, the report says that the Galaxy M31 will sport an L-shaped quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main sensor. There will be a depth sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens at the back as well. Unfortunately, the report doesn't detail on the back camera setup, but tips the battery to be at 6,000mAh capacity.

These specifications are identical to the Galaxy M30s, except the back camera that sees an upgrade. The Galaxy M30s has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. While the teasers have surfaced online, there's no official word about the launch of the phone. The phone has been spotted recently on Wi-Fi certification site, and Geekbench as well.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31 Design, Samsung Galaxy M31 Battery, Samsung
