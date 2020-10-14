Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been launched in India as a “special edition smartphone jointly developed with Amazon.in for consumers this festive season.” It comes with some Amazon ecosystem apps pre-installed, as well as a complimentary three-month Prime membership. The Galaxy M31 Prime is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and has three colour options to choose from. The phone will go on sale on the first day of Amazon's Great India Festival with Prime members getting access to the sale one day early.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. It comes in three colour options – Ocean Blue, Space Black, and a new colour called Iceberg Blue. The phone will go on sale starting October 17 for regular Amazon shoppers. However, Amazon Prime subscribers will get access to the sale on October 16. Prime members will also get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on October 16 on all prepaid payments. The phone will be sold via Samsung.com and select retail stores as well.

Customers will get an additional 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung Galaxy M31 was originally launched back in February in two storage configurations – 6GB + 64GB for Rs. 15,999 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs. 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime carries the same specifications as the original Galaxy M31. It runs Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.1 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, you get a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. At the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside a small notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Developed in partnership with Amazon, the Galaxy M31 Prime comes with “Always On” Amazon shopping app that can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen. It also shows updates on new and trending items on Amazon on the lockscreen. There is a pre-installed folder that contains Amazon Shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Audible, and Kindle apps.

