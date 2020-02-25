Samsung Galaxy M31 has been launched in India as the successor to the Galaxy M30 and the upgrade to the Galaxy M30s that both debuted last year. The new Samsung phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy M31 also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of similarities with the previous models, the Galaxy M31 features a gradient back design and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone comes preloaded with the latest One UI experience and runs Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB storage option, while its 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. However, under an introductory offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 and is selling the smartphone with a starting price of Rs. 14,999. It is, however, unclear that for how long the offer will be available for consumers. Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy M31 come in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options. Moreover, the smartphone will go on sale in the country through Amazon, Samsung India online store, and select retail stores starting 12pm (noon) IST on March 5.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched in India back in February last year with a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Galaxy M30s, on the other hand, debuted in September with an initial price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the same base configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display -- backed by a Super AMOLED panel and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC that we had on the Galaxy M30s last year. The SoC is paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup has also an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that comes with a field of view (FoV) of 123 degrees -- alongside a 5-megapixel macro shooter that has an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is support for Live Focus for an enhanced bokeh effect. Samsung has also provided dedicated night mode, super steady mode, and super slo-mo (using interpolation).

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a glossy back with four distinct camera sensors

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front that supports 4K and slo-mo video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Samsung has provided a 6,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver 26 hours of video playback or 119 hours of music playback on a single charge. The battery is supported by 15W fast charging that is available through the bundled charger. Besides, the phone has 8.9mm of thickness and 191 grams of weight.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the price in India including the introductory discount. The error is regretted.