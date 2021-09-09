Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Samsung Pay mini Support, Latest Security Patch in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting the latest September Android security patch.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 September 2021 17:46 IST
Samsung Pay mini offers mobile wallet facility as well as the option to make UPI payments

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in February 2020
  • Samsung Pay mini have both UPI and mobile wallet support
  • Samsung Pay mini is the lite version of Samsung Pay

Samsung Galaxy M31 is receiving an update in India that brings support for the Samsung Pay mini app along with the latest Android security patch. The digital payment app from the South Korean tech giant is similar to other Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps such as PhonePe, MobiKwik, and Paytm. Samsung Pay mini enables contactless payments and allows users to transfer money from one account to another via UPI. It offers mobile wallet facility as well.

The update's rollout was announced by Samsung via a post on its community page and was first reported by SamMobile. The update comes with the firmware version M315FXXU2BUH6 and brings the September Android security patch, bug fixes, and stability and performance improvements. As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy M31 is also getting support for Samsung Pay mini with the latest update.

Samsung Pay mini is a toned-down version of Samsung Pay. Launched in 2017, the payment app works with devices that don't carry the hardware requirements the full-fledged Samsung Pay service. Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A6, Samsung Galaxy A6+, Samsung Galaxy A7, Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Samsung Galaxy M10s are some of the handsets that are compatible with Samsung Pay mini.

Samsung Galaxy M31 users should get the update automatically. Keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are recommended to update their phones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and put on charging.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 in the country in February 2020. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. It packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Pay mini, Samsung Galaxy M31 Update, Samsung, Android Security Update, Samsung Pay
