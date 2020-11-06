Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report

The update reportedly also brings the October 2020 Android security patch to Samsung Galaxy M31.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 November 2020 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report

The One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy M31 brings improvements to the camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 update includes October Android security patch
  • The latest update brings an SOS location sharing option in messages
  • One UI 2.5 will also bring an improved Samsung keyboard to Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 has reportedly started receiving the One UI 2.5 software update in India. The update also contains the latest October 2020 Android security patch, as per the report. One UI 2.5 introduces new features such as an improved Samsung keyboard with new functionalities, SOS location sharing option on Messages, and camera improvements. The Galaxy M31 had last received the One UI 2.1 update around a month ago.

The firmware version for the One UI 2.5 update on Samsung Galaxy M31 is M315FXXU2ATJ9, SamMobile reports. So far, the Samsung smartphone is receiving the update only in India, but it is likely to roll out to other markets soon. Although the SamMobile report mentions a November security patch, other reports say October, and SamMobile's download repository also has an October 1 mention for the security patch date.

As per the changelog mentioned in the report, One UI 2.5 brings new Samsung Keyboard functionality to Galaxy M31. It will now support Split Keyboard support in landscape mode. Users will also be able to send automatic SOS messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours during an emergency, thanks to the new SOS location-sharing option on Messages.

Galaxy M31 users will be able to use Android 10 navigational gestures in third-party app launchers, as per the report. Besides that, One UI 2.5 also brings improvements to the camera. The October 2020 Android security patch addresses vulnerabilities. If you haven't received the notification for the update, you can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, One UI 2 5, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Tenet Blu-ray, Digital Release Date Set for December — but Not in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop Launched in India for Rs. 76,500
  3. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  6. Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India
  7. NPCI Announces 30 Percent Cap for Third Party UPI Apps Like Google Pay
  8. Everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  9. Apple Releases Updates for Its Phones, Laptops, Smartwatch, and More
  10. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. YouTube Channels Making Money From Advertisements, Memberships Amplify Trump Voting Fraud Claims
  3. WhatsApp Pay Gets Green Signal in India in a Graded Manner, With 20 Million User Cap
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report
  5. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched, Rollout to Be Completed in November
  6. Tenet Blu-ray, Digital Release Date Set for December — but Not in India
  7. Zuckerberg: Excited That WhatsApp Has Been Approved to Launch Payments in India
  8. Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India
  9. Apple Releases Updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, HomePod, tvOS, and Macbooks
  10. TikTok Parent ByteDance in Talks to Raise $2 Billion Before Possible Hong Kong Listing: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com