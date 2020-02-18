Samsung Galaxy M31 is set to be the latest Galaxy M-series smartphone to launch in India. It will be the successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s, which are budget friendly smartphones that offer great value. The Galaxy M31 will go on sale from February 25 as advertised by Samsung on its website. The company is calling it the ‘MegaMonster' because of its camera, display, and battery life, which we'll get to shortly. So, let's round up all the facts and rumours about the Galaxy M31.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 at 1pm IST on February 25. It will be available on Amazon as well as on the Samsung store. Whether or not Samsung will have a launch event for the Galaxy M31 is unknown.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India (expected)

A recent report claimed the Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India will start at Rs. 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage, while the price of the reported second variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage is not known. The price is in line with the other ‘Galaxy M' series of phones. The base model of the Galaxy M30, which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, is priced at Rs. 9,649, while the base model of the Galaxy M30s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs. 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (confirmed)

As we move closer to the launch date, more information about the Galaxy M31 will be confirmed but as of now what we know is that it will have a quad camera setup on the back with the primary camera having a 64- megapixel resolution. It will have an full-HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The battery capacity is more than the Galaxy M30's, which had a 5,000mAh capacity, but exactly the same as the Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (expected)

Previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy M31 will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and will come with Android 10 out of the box and Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. Speculations suggest that there will be multiple models including 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The screen size for the Galaxy M31 is expected to be 6.4-inches and it might come with support for 15W fast charging.

