Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Next Week: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Next Week: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2020 19:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Next Week: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be launched next week, and be made available via Amazon India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch at 1pm on February 25
  • It is expected to be priced at Rs. 15,999
  • The Galaxy M31 might be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31 is set to be the latest Galaxy M-series smartphone to launch in India. It will be the successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s, which are budget friendly smartphones that offer great value. The Galaxy M31 will go on sale from February 25 as advertised by Samsung on its website. The company is calling it the ‘MegaMonster' because of its camera, display, and battery life, which we'll get to shortly. So, let's round up all the facts and rumours about the Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 launch date

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 at 1pm IST on February 25. It will be available on Amazon as well as on the Samsung store. Whether or not Samsung will have a launch event for the Galaxy M31 is unknown.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India (expected)

A recent report claimed the Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India will start at Rs. 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage, while the price of the reported second variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage is not known. The price is in line with the other ‘Galaxy M' series of phones. The base model of the Galaxy M30, which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, is priced at Rs. 9,649, while the base model of the Galaxy M30s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs. 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (confirmed)

As we move closer to the launch date, more information about the Galaxy M31 will be confirmed but as of now what we know is that it will have a quad camera setup on the back with the primary camera having a 64- megapixel resolution. It will have an full-HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The battery capacity is more than the Galaxy M30's, which had a 5,000mAh capacity, but exactly the same as the Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (expected)

Previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy M31 will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and will come with Android 10 out of the box and Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. Speculations suggest that there will be multiple models including 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The screen size for the Galaxy M31 is expected to be 6.4-inches and it might come with support for 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung India
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls for New-Style Regulator for EU
Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop Global Launch Set for February 24

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Next Week: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Tomorrow
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  4. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro May Have IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, New Rumour Tips
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  7. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  8. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Guilty, Starring Kiara Advani
  9. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  10. Poco X2 Next Sale on February 25 in India via Flipkart at 12 Noon
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3 Listed on India Site; Surface Pro 7 Already on Sale
  2. Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop Global Launch Set for February 24
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Next Week: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
  4. Tinder's Swipe Night Interactive Video Series Is Coming to India on March 14
  5. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls for New-Style Regulator for EU
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display ‘Indistinguishable From Perfect’, Claims DisplayMate
  7. Realme Link App Announced for Company's Upcoming IoT Products
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Expected to Sell 32 Million Units in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Poised to Benefit From China Coronavirus Woes Afflicting Apple, Other Rivals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.