Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 stable update in India, as per users on the community forum. The Galaxy M31 is the latest phone in Samsung's portfolio to be updated to Android 11, which also makes it the first mid-range phone to get the OS upgrade. Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched back in February last year with Android 10 and was reportedly among the first mid-range phones to be a part of the One UI 3.0 beta programme as well. The phone gets all the new UI features present in One UI 3.0 as well as the latest Android security patch.

Users on the community forum have shared screenshots of the Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 in India. This indicates that the update has started rolling out and should reach all users in the coming days or weeks. The update has versions M315FXXU2BUAC, M315FODM2BUAC, and M315FDDU2BUAA and comes with the January 2021 Android security patch.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Android 11 update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also gets a conversations section in the notifications and a trash folder in messages that stores deleted messages for 30 days. The update claims to improve auto focus and adds a search feature to the gallery. The Settings menu gets a simpler look with the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, and several improvements have been made to Samsung keyboard as well.

It also brings some productivity, media, and device control improvements to the Samsung Galaxy M31. The changelog shared on the community forum says that some apps will be need to be updated separately after installing the One UI 3.0 update.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 is 407.62MB in size. If you have not received the notification yet, head to Settings > Software update to manually check for it. If you see the update, tap on Download and install to start the update process.

Samsung is said to have also updated Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and several other flagship smartphones to Android 11 since early December 2020.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.