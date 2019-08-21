Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, May Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy M30s has just received Wi-Fi Alliance certification, hinting that it may launch soon. The Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be an iterative variant of the Galaxy M30 with tweaks in specifications and price. The phone is also tipped to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery and be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC. A few days ago, the Samsung Galaxy M10s and Galaxy A50s were also spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance as well. Samsung has also already launched the Galaxy A10s recently, so the others should be in line for launch as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s with model number SM-M307F was spotted being certified on Wi-Fi Alliance. This model seems to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and offer 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity. Again, this phone also runs on Android Pie, presumably on the One UI software. The Wi-Fi Alliance certification was first spotted by SamMobile.

The report also says that the phone may pack a large 6,000mAh battery and be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC. However, we recommend you take this information with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.

Apart from the Galaxy M30s, the Galaxy M10s with model number SM-M107F was also spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance earlier. The phone was listed to support the 2.4GHz band, Wi-Fi Direct, and offer 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. It also reiterated that the phone will run on Android Pie. The Galaxy M10s was also spotted on Geekbench recently, and it managed to achieve a single-core score of 1217 and a multi-core score of 3,324.The phone was listed to pack 3GB RAM, and be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC.