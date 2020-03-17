Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M30s Reportedly Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s had received the March 2020 security patch separately last month.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 17 March 2020 10:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30s Reportedly Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India

Samsung has rolled out the Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update for a slew of smartphones this month

Highlights
  • The update brings all Android 10 features to the Galaxy M30s
  • Samsung has recently launched a new variant for the Galaxy M30s
  • Galaxy M30s had received the March 2020 security patch separately

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to a slew of its Galaxy smartphones this month. Right after the Android 10-based update on the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40 smartphones, Samsung has now reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update on its Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphon in India. The Galaxy M30s OneUI 2.0 update firmware version M307FXXU2BTC6 is about a 1.42GB file and brings the March 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy M30s, along with other Android 10 changes.

The update was first spotted by SamMobile. According the report, the update brings the OneUI Core 2.0 to the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is essentially a stripped down version of the OneUI 2.0 and brings Android 10 functionalities to the Galaxy M30s. According to the changelog posted in a FoneArena report, the update brings all Android 10 features to the Samsung Galaxy M30s, like an enhanced dark mode, gesture navigation, digital wellbeing, enhanced animations, device care, camera improvements, parental control and more.

Users can download the 1.4GB Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy M30s over-the-air by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. Users can also schedule an update to a date and time of their convenience.

The Galaxy M30s was reported to have received the March 2020 security patch separately last month, ahead of most of the phones in the South Korean giant's lineup. The March 2020 security patch came to the Samsung Galaxy M30s even before Google rolled out the security patch for its Pixel smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched as the company's sub-Rs. 15,000 offering in September 2019. The Galaxy M30s comes in two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB, along with up to 128GB of storage. It houses Samsung's Exynos 9611 SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung had also launched a new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30s in India last week itself.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Great battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • Camera is slow to focus
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s Update, Android 10, OneUI 2.0
Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers as Online Orders Surge on Coronavirus Worries
US Health Department Hit by Cyber-Attack Amid Coronavirus

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30s Reportedly Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  3. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  4. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  5. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
  6. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  7. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  8. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  9. Realme 6 Pro Review
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Update Brings March 2020 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes: Users Report
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Date Set for March 24; Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Confirmed to Be Coming
  3. US Health Department Hit by Cyber-Attack Amid Coronavirus
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s Reportedly Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India
  5. Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers as Online Orders Surge on Coronavirus Worries
  6. Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  7. White House Urges Researchers to Use AI to Analyse 29,000 Coronavirus Papers
  8. YouTube Videos Vanishing: Google Expects AI Errors as Coronavirus Empties Offices
  9. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.