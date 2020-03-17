Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to a slew of its Galaxy smartphones this month. Right after the Android 10-based update on the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40 smartphones, Samsung has now reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update on its Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphon in India. The Galaxy M30s OneUI 2.0 update firmware version M307FXXU2BTC6 is about a 1.42GB file and brings the March 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy M30s, along with other Android 10 changes.

The update was first spotted by SamMobile. According the report, the update brings the OneUI Core 2.0 to the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is essentially a stripped down version of the OneUI 2.0 and brings Android 10 functionalities to the Galaxy M30s. According to the changelog posted in a FoneArena report, the update brings all Android 10 features to the Samsung Galaxy M30s, like an enhanced dark mode, gesture navigation, digital wellbeing, enhanced animations, device care, camera improvements, parental control and more.

Users can download the 1.4GB Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy M30s over-the-air by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. Users can also schedule an update to a date and time of their convenience.

The Galaxy M30s was reported to have received the March 2020 security patch separately last month, ahead of most of the phones in the South Korean giant's lineup. The March 2020 security patch came to the Samsung Galaxy M30s even before Google rolled out the security patch for its Pixel smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched as the company's sub-Rs. 15,000 offering in September 2019. The Galaxy M30s comes in two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB, along with up to 128GB of storage. It houses Samsung's Exynos 9611 SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung had also launched a new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30s in India last week itself.