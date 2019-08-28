Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance

An upcoming Samsung Galaxy ‘M’ series phone is tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy M30s may launch in September

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s will offer dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s may sport a gradient back panel finish
  • The Galaxy M30s is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel sensor as well

Samsung Galaxy M30s and Samsung Galaxy A70s have now surfaced in new leaks hinting that the launch is near. The Samsung Galaxy M30s has now been leaked in case renders revealing design details, and a Galaxy ‘M' series has also been tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A70s was recently spotted on Geekbench and now the phone has passed through Wi-Fi Alliance as well. There is no word from the company regarding the launch of these two phones, but it recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A10s in India.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy M30s, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has now tweeted case renders of the phone. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left of the back panel. The rear fingerprint sensor sits on the top centre, and the phone sports a blue gradient back panel finish. The volume and power buttons sit on the right edge of the phone.

TechnicalGuruji has also leaked one of Samsung's marketing photo that suggests that a Samsung Galaxy ‘M' series phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery. Sammobile says that it is likely the Samsung Galaxy M30s that will pack the large battery. The Galaxy M30s is tipped to launch mid-September, be powered by an Exynos processor, and pack a 48-megapixel sensor.

The phone has been spotted on Geekbench earlier, and it is expected to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC and be paired with 6GB RAM. As per a report that surfaced in May, the Galaxy A70S will reportedly sport a 64-megapixel camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s Case Renders, Samsung Galaxy A70s, Samsung Galaxy A70s Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Suicide Squad Casts Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi: Report
US Said to Have Received More Than 130 License Requests to Sell to Huawei
Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  5. Realme XT First Impressions
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  8. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions
  2. Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
  3. Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for September 6, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  4. US Said to Have Received More Than 130 License Requests to Sell to Huawei
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
  6. The Suicide Squad Casts Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi: Report
  7. Microsoft Hosting an Event on October 2, New Surface Devices Expected
  8. Netflix Gives Martin Scorsese's The Irishman Brief Theatre Run in the US, the UK
  9. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Casts Yesterday Star Himesh Patel, Ahead of Production in India: Report
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.