Samsung Galaxy M30s and Samsung Galaxy A70s have now surfaced in new leaks hinting that the launch is near. The Samsung Galaxy M30s has now been leaked in case renders revealing design details, and a Galaxy ‘M' series has also been tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A70s was recently spotted on Geekbench and now the phone has passed through Wi-Fi Alliance as well. There is no word from the company regarding the launch of these two phones, but it recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A10s in India.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy M30s, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has now tweeted case renders of the phone. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left of the back panel. The rear fingerprint sensor sits on the top centre, and the phone sports a blue gradient back panel finish. The volume and power buttons sit on the right edge of the phone.

TechnicalGuruji has also leaked one of Samsung's marketing photo that suggests that a Samsung Galaxy ‘M' series phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery. Sammobile says that it is likely the Samsung Galaxy M30s that will pack the large battery. The Galaxy M30s is tipped to launch mid-September, be powered by an Exynos processor, and pack a 48-megapixel sensor.

The phone has been spotted on Geekbench earlier, and it is expected to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC and be paired with 6GB RAM. As per a report that surfaced in May, the Galaxy A70S will reportedly sport a 64-megapixel camera.