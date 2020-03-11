The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been one of the most successful budget smartphones for the Korean electronics giant. The Galaxy M30s helped Samsung gain a strong foothold in the sub Rs. 15,000 price segment. In order to ride the wave of the Galaxy M30s' success, Samsung also launched the Galaxy M31 recently. Surprisingly, the company has now gone ahead and launched a new variant of the Galaxy M30s. The device will now be available in a 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30s price

The latest 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs. 14,999 and will be available in three dual-tone colours, Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Quartz Green. The company had previously dropped the price of the base 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30s to Rs. 12,999 and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage was priced at Rs. 14,999. It seems that Samsung has bumped the price of the top-end variant as it is currently listed at Rs. 15,999 on the official website.

Samsung will put the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant on sale from 14th March on Amazon and its official website. As an introductory offer, buyers can avail a 5 percent cashback with HDB financial services.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC and packs in a 6,000mAh battery. This smartphone performed very well in our review bagging a perfect battery score. In order to keep charging time low, Samsung also bundles a 15W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch at the front. It packs a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.