Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications Leak, Said to Have Exynos 7904 SoC

, 08 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy M20 debuted last month with the same Exynos 7904 SoC

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications have been leaked on Twitter
  • The upcoming Samsung phone is said to have a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is also rumoured to include a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M30, the anticipated next model in the newly debuted Galaxy M family, is likely to get official confirmation soon. But ahead of any launch details, the specifications of the Galaxy M30 have been detailed on Twitter. The smartphone is claimed to have an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC and sport a full-HD+ display. Similar to the Galaxy M20, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery. The new Samsung phone is also likely to have a gradient finish to counter a list of Chinese offerings.

Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore, who actively contributes on SlashLeaks, has leaked the purported specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M30. The source claims that the new smartphone will come with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) display and include an Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The chipset is notably the one that powers the Galaxy M20 last month.

Samsung is also said to offer a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M30 that will include a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the Galaxy M30 is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The phone is also reported to a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is said to have a gradient finish with Blue and Black colour options. The tweet claiming the specifications of the next Galaxy M-series model also mentions that the phone will measure 159x75.1x8.4mm and will be 175 grams in weight.

Most of the Galaxy M30 specifications are identical to what was reported last month. However, the previous report mentioned an Exynos 7885 SoC on the upcoming Samsung phone instead of the newly launched Exynos 7904 SoC. Details about the RAM were also missing previously.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the Galaxy M30. Nevertheless, the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website back in December with model number SM-M305F. It was expected to debut alongside the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 models in India last month.

 

Are Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 better than budget phones from Redmi, Realme, and Asus? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

Display6.38-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung
