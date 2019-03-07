Samsung Galaxy M30 will go on sale in India for the second time on March 12. Notably, the Galaxy M30 went on sale in India for the first time earlier on Thursday. The smartphone is offered at Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Samsung has provided an Infinity-U Display panel on the Galaxy M30 as well as a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M30 also comes with a Super AMOLED screen and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. The headline features of the Galaxy M30 makes it a strong competitor against the Redmi Note 7 Pro that is set to go on sale in India on March 13 -- just a day after the second sale round of the Galaxy M30. Separately, the Samsung Galaxy M10, which was so far available through flash sale rounds, is now available via open sale in the country.

Without revealing the number of units sold in the first sale round, Samsung on Thursday announced that the next sale of the Galaxy M30 will be conducted at 12pm (Noon) IST on March 12. The sale will take place on Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop. Moreover, the smartphone will be available for purchase in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India is set at Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990.

As we mentioned, alongside revealing the next sale date of the Galaxy M30, Samsung has kicked off the open sale of the Galaxy M10 smartphone in the country. The smartphone, just like the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30, was only available through flash sales until recently. The Galaxy M10 open sale is live through Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX 9.5 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The display panel sports a waterdrop-style notch design and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also has up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy M30 First Impressions

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M30 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV) and an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the 15W bundled charger. Besides, the phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports software-based Face Unlock feature.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

