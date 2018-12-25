Samsung Galaxy M30 has now allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The online listing of the rumoured model reveals its key specifications. The smartphone is expected to be a new model in the company's fresh Galaxy M range that could replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series. Apart from the Galaxy M30, the new Galaxy M family is reported to have the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M50 models. The new models were recently speculated to debut as the Galaxy M5, Galaxy M3, Galaxy M2, and so forth. Samsung is yet to reveal the formal details around the new development, though.

Meanwhile, the Geekbench listing reveals the specifications of a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-M305F. The smartphone is speculated as the Galaxy M30, or it could simply be the Galaxy M3.

The handset appears to have an Exynos 7885 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. Last month, the Galaxy M30 carrying model number SM-M305F was rumoured with 64GB and 128GB storage options, while the Galaxy M20 with model number SM-M205F was reported to have 32GB and 64GB storage options. Both smartphones were also said to have dual-SIM and single-SIM variants - hinting at their global presence.

While the storage options on the Galaxy M30 aren't clear, the availability of Exynos 7885 SoC that's been spotted on the Geekbench site suggests that the new model could sit in line with the Galaxy A8 (2018). Moreover, the Galaxy M20 or the Galaxy M2 was also recently found to have the same Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB RAM.

The listing on the Geekbench site also shows Android Oreo on the new Samsung handset instead of Android Pie. The company notably has some wide plans towards Android Pie, and the Galaxy M series is likely to run the latest Android version out-of-the-box. Therefore, it seems that the new handset might just be in testing with last year's Android version.

Previous reports pointed out that the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 in the new series will come with LCD panels, while the Galaxy M50 will sport an AMOLED display panel. This again suggests that the new models could come as the next-generation affordable smartphones from the South Korean company. Nevertheless, price details of the Galaxy M-series models are yet to be revealed.

Folks at Nashville Chatter were first to spot the alleged Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy M30. However, we weren't able to verify the listed model.