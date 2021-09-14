Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M22 packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2021 11:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M22 comes in Black, Light Blue, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 supports 25W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 has a textured back panel

Samsung Galaxy M22 has gone official in Germany with the phone now listed on the company site. The listing reveals specifications and design of the phone. Samsung Galaxy M22 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch and has a square-shaped module on the back that houses four camera sensors. The flash sits beneath the module and the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Key specifications include 48-megapixel main rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M22 price, sale

The Samsung Galaxy M22 pricing information has not been revealed via the company site. It is listed in three colour options – Black, Light Blue, and White. While the ‘Buy Now' button is live, it redirects to offline store options, hinting that the phone is not yet listed in online stores.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M22 runs on Android and features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16 million colours. It is powered by an unmentioned octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for optics, Samsung Galaxy M22 has a quad rear camera setup placed on the top left corner of the back panel. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include autofocus and 10x digital zoom. At the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on Samsung Galaxy M22 with 25W fast charging support. It claims to last for up to 25 hours of internet usage, up to 30 hours of video playback, up to 106 hours of music playback, and up to 38 hours of 4G LTE talk time. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) slots, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed to measure 159.9x74x8.4mm and weigh 186 grams.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M22 Price, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

