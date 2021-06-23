Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M22 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M22 is expected to come with 25W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2021 11:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M22 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 may feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone is rumoured to pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 may have a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M22 has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone has been listed with the model number SM-M225FV_DS and while it doesn't reveal much about the phone, it does suggest that Samsung has almost finished development of the phone. Samsung Galaxy M22 has been leaked on several occasions in the past, including being spotted on US FCC with the same model number. The phone is tipped to come with 25W fast charging support.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed on Bluetooth SIG to come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and EDR (Enhanced Data Rate). The model number SM-M225FV_DS suggests that the phone may support dual-SIM slots and come with LTE connectivity. References in the listing suggest that Samsung may have begun development of the Samsung Galaxy M22 sometime in September last year. The Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by SamMobile.

Past leaks claim that Samsung Galaxy M22 with model number SM-225FV/DS may support 9V/ 1.67A (15W) and 9V/ 2.77A (25W) charging capabilities. However, the phone is not likely to deliver a faster charging experience out-of-the-box, as the phone should come bundled with a 15W charger (EP-TA200) to save costs.

US FCC certification hints that Samsung Galaxy M22 may support Bluetooth v5, NFC, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity. Other leaked specifications include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and the phone may run on Android 11 software based on One UI skin on top. Samsung Galaxy M22 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and have a 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

Reports also suggest that Samsung Galaxy M22 may have a lot of similarities to the Galaxy A22 launched earlier. The Galaxy M22 is tipped to have a larger battery than the Galaxy A22, indicating that the M-series model may have a 6,000mAh battery. To recall, the Galaxy A22 has a 5,000mAh battery.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A72 Gets June 2021 Android Security Patch With New Update: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M22 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  2. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  5. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  6. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  8. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethical AI Design May Be Broadly Adopted Within Next Decade, Experts Express Concern
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  3. Audi to Stop Making Petrol, Diesel Cars by 2033; to Only Launch All-Electric Models Starting 2026
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Back Under Microsoft’s Standard Digital Game Refund Policy From July 6
  5. Huawei 5G Network Gear Ban Upheld by Swedish Court
  6. Samsung Galaxy M22 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. US Blocks Websites Linked to Iranian Disinformation, Violent Organisations
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72 Gets June 2021 Android Security Patch With New Update: Report
  9. Google May Soon Face Antitrust Lawsuit Over Play Store From US States
  10. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series, LiDAR Sensor to Be Exclusive to Pro Models: TrendForce
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com