Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy A12s Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report

Samsung Galaxy M22 could be a rebranded Galaxy A22. The phone is said to come with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 July 2021 14:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy A12s Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report

Samsung Galaxy M22 could have similar specifications to the Galaxy A22 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy M22 or Galaxy A12s
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A12s was allegedly spotted in a Bluetooth SIG lsiting

Samsung Galaxy M22 and Galaxy A12s are expected to be the next smartphones from the South Korean tech giant. The two phones have received multiple certifications suggesting the company will make them official soon. The Galaxy M22 is said to carry model number SM-M225FV which has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC website and Indonesia's TKDN website. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A12s has been spotted in an official support page as well as on TKDN certification website.

Samsung is expected to soon unveil two budget friendly offerings named Galaxy M22 and Galaxy A12s. Starting with the Galaxy M22, a report by Nashvillechatterclass states a phone with model number SM-M225FV — believed to be the Galaxy M22 — has made its way to Thailand's NBTC certification website as well as Indonesia's TKDN website. This is said to be the 4G variant of the phone which was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing, US FCC listing, and a Geekbench listing in the past two months.

These listings suggest the Galaxy M22 will support 4G LTE connectivity, have 4GB of RAM, and carry the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood. The phone is also said to support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, as well as 25W fast charging for its 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M22 could arrive as a rebranded Galaxy A22.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A12s, along with a TKDN website listing, the phone has also been spotted on Samsung's Philippines support page with model number SM-A127F/DS — ‘DS' suggesting dual-SIM support. The same model number has been reportedly spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing as well. Very little is known about the rumoured Galaxy A12s in terms of specifications, but it is expected to be a tweaked version of the Samsung Galaxy A12 that launched in November last year.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any official information on the Galaxy M22 or the Galaxy A12s and it is unclear when the two phones will be unveiled.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy M22

Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 4GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy A12s, Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
BSNL Introduces Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With No Daily Data Restriction; Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 Plans Also Revised

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy A12s Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9: Details Here
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  10. Redmi K40 Ultra May Be in the Works to Rival OnePlus Nord 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Screen
  2. Fake Tesla, Apple, Amazon Stocks Have Started Trading on Blockchains: All You Need to Know
  3. Rare 'The Legend of Zelda' 1987 Nintendo NES Version Up for Sale; Bid Reaches $110,000 (And Rising)
  4. Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy A12s Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  5. BSNL Introduces Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With No Daily Data Restriction; Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 Plans Also Revised
  6. Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability
  7. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers
  8. Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched
  9. Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A20s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com