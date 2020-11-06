Samsung Galaxy M21s has been launched in Brazil. The latest addition to the South Korean tech giant's Galaxy M series of phones seems to be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy F41 that was launched in India in October. The only difference between the two phones is seen in the storage configuration. Samsung Galaxy M21s comes with a Super AMOLED display, a large battery with fast charging support, and a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M21s price

Samsung Galaxy M21s is priced at BRL 1,529 (roughly Rs. 20,500) in Brazil. It comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. In comparison, the Galaxy F41 came with 6GB RAM and two inbuilt storage options – 64GB and 128GB.

The Galaxy M21s is offered in two colour options – Black and Blue. Since it is a rebranded version of the Galaxy F41 that has already been launched in India, chances are that the new Samsung phone may not make its way into the country.

Samsung Galaxy M21s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M21s runs on Android 10. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Its onboard storage of 64GB can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy M21s features a tripe rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel camera placed inside the tiny Infinity-U display notch at the front.

Samsung Galaxy M21s packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 75.1x159.2x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

