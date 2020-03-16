Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M21 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 can be expected to be priced around the Galaxy M20, which was launched in January last year starting at Rs. 10,990.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 March 2020 08:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 will succeed the Galaxy M20 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 will launch in India today
  • Unfortunately, there is no precise time for the launch
  • Gadgets 360 will bring details from the Galaxy M21 launch today

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be launched in India today, the latest offering in the company's Galaxy M-series of smartphones aimed at the younger demographic. The smartphone has appeared in numerous leaks over the past few months, but last week, Samsung revealed it would launch in India on Monday, March 16. The South Korean electronics giant isn't holding a press event for the launch, but stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest launch information to emerge today, including the Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India, specifications, release date, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M21 can be expected to be priced around the Galaxy M20 (Review), which was launched in January last year starting at Rs. 10,990. The smartphone will be sold via Amazon INdia as well as the Samsung India website. Unfortunately, as we mentioned, there is no launch event for the Samsung Galaxy M21. But, do stay tuned to Gadgets 360, and we will bring you all the details you need as soon as Samsung announces them.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications (confirmed and expected)

Thus far, Samsung has teased that the Galaxy M21 will feature a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup, helmed by a 48-megapixel main camera. There is no information on the other two cameras, but one of them is most likely a wide-angle shooter while the other one might be depth sensor.

Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy M21 will feature a Super AMOLED display, following what appears to be the Infinity-U design language. The waterdrop notch houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Notably, the microsite on Amazon and Samsung India's official website also mentions the presence of a huge 6,000mAh battery packed inside the phone. It will reportedly be powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Galaxy M21 is said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top, while colour options on the table will be blue, black, and violet.

