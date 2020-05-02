Samsung Galaxy M21 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,199

Samung Galaxy M21 has received a price cut from the company. The price of the phone now starts at Rs. 13,199 in the country. The phone had reportedly received a price hike due to the increase in tax on mobile phones from 12 percent to 18 percent. The phone was launched in India in March with 6,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The price-cut has come at a time when the government has allowed e-commerce companies to resume operations in the specified Orange and Green zones.

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India cut

The Galaxy M21 was launched by Samsung in India at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB (RAM+ROM) variant. The 6GB+128GB variant was launched at Rs. 15,499. It then received a price hike due to increase in GST rates on mobiles phones. As a result, the prices went up to Rs. 14,222 and Rs. 16,499 respectively. After the recent reduction in prices, you can by the more modest variant of the two for Rs. 13,199 and the other one for Rs. 15,499.



As mentioned above, the people interested in buying the Galaxy M21 online will only be able to do so if they are residing in an area that has been specified as Orange and Green zones by the central government. Those living in the Red zones will have to wait till further orders. The physical store are also closed in the urban areas as only the standalone shops and those in residential colonies are allowed to open.

Coronavirus hits smartphone shipments

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, the shipment of smartphones in India grew by a “modest” 4 percent due to coronavirus in Q1 2020. An overall decline of 10 percent for the full calendar year has been estimated in the report. The recent price-cut for the Galaxy M21 could be one of the strategies of Samsung to offset the impact of coronavirus on the sale of the phones.

