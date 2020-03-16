Samsung Galaxy M21, earlier slated to launch today March 16, is now due to launch on Wednesday, March 18 - Samsung confirmed the development in a statement to Gadgets 360 today. Now, ahead of phone's launch, the Galaxy M21 specifications and press renders have been leaked in a report. Notably, Samsung had already teased a few specifications - such as a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 6,000mAh battery, and Super AMOLED display - and revealed the smartphone in a render itself, thus what the leak tips is not entirely new.

Photo Credit: YtechB

According to a report on a website called YTechB, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will have the same front panel design as the Samsung Galaxy M31. The Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy M21 is reported to be 6.4-inch in size, with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution.

The report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with a triple camera setup on the back, which will include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung had already confirmed a triple camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as seen in the Samsung teaser as well as the Amazon microsite for the launch. The phone will also come with a 20-megapixel front camera within its Infinity-U Display.

The Galaxy M21 will come packed with Samsung's octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, integrated with the Mali-G72 GPU. It will come in two RAM options - a 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM option. On the storage front, the phone is rumoured to come with two options - 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with Samsung's One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. These specifications are close to an earlier Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy M21, which reported the phone coming with the same processor and storage options.

The phone is also confirmed bv Samsung to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging. The report also supports earlier reports of Galaxy M21 coming in three colour options. According to the alleged press renders of the Samsung Galaxy M21, the phone will come in a Blue, a Black, and a turquoise-like colour.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.