Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone today in India. Originally due to arrive on Monday, the launch was postponed to today. The company has been teasing the Galaxy M21's arrival for quite some time, and apart from revealing some of its key specifications, Samsung has also given us a glimpse of its design via the dedicated Amazon microsite. The Galaxy M21 will pack a huge 6,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper. Leaks suggest that the upcoming Samsung phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. Here's everything we know regarding the Galaxy M21's specification and pricing so far.

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India (expected)

We are yet to come across any credible leak detailing the price of Samsung Galaxy M21 in India. However, if the price of its predecessor - the Galaxy M20 (Review)– is anything to go by, one can safely assume that the Galaxy M21 will start above the Rs. 11,000 mark in India. The phone will be sold via Samsung's official website and Amazon, and given the track record of previous Galaxy M-series phones, it will most likely remain an online-exclusive. We will bring all the latest updates as the phone goes official at 12pm IST (noon) today, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications (expected and confirmed)

Samsung has already teased that the Galaxy M21 will come with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. As per a recent leak, the panel will have full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and will measure 6.4-inch diagonally. It will be powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 chip paired with up to 6GB of RAM, something a Geekbench listing also tipped back in January. The phone is said to come in two configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 will handle things on the software side.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy M21 will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is said to be accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 20-megapixel camera housed in a notch. The phone will rely on a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. If the leaks are legit, the Galaxy M21 will be up for grabs in three colours – black, blue, and turquoise – however, the official names might vary.