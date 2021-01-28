Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M21 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: Report

The One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 reportedly carries the firmware version M215FXXU2BUAC

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 January 2021 18:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 will receive One UI 3.0 features such as an improved lockscreen,

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 is receiving the One UI 3.0 update in India
  • The update brings with it the January 2021 Android security patch
  • The One UI 3.0 update has Android 11 features like chat bubbles

Samsung Galaxy M21 has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India, as per a report. India is said to be the first country to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update, although it will likely expand to other regions soon. The update brings the January 2021 Android security patch to the Samsung Galaxy M21 along with One UI 3.0 and Android 11 features. Samsung has been updating several of its flagship smartphones to the latest software as well as some mid-range phones.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 carries the firmware version M215FXXU2BUAC, as per a report by SamMobile. While it currently seems to be rolling out only for devices in India as of now, it is likely to soon be available for Samsung Galaxy M21 devices in other regions as well.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy M21 in India and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. However, it is likely that the One UI 3.0 update will be rolled out in a staged manner and it could be a few days before your device receives it.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will receive One UI 3.0 features, including a refreshed UI design, a feature-rich keyboard, lockscreen widgets, updated stock apps, an improved lockscreen, and improved security and performance. The smartphone will also be updated with Android 11 features, such as chat bubbles, media playback widgets, conversation sections, one-time permissions, and more.

Besides that, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 will also bring with it the January 2021 Android security patch.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M21 update, Android 11, One UI 3.0, Samsung
Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3121 Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped

