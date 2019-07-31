Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M20s in the Works With 5,830mAh Battery: Report

The new phone is said to be in the pipeline with model number SM-M207.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M20s in the Works With 5,830mAh Battery: Report

Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in India back in late January

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy M20s battery is said to carry product code EB-BM207ABY
  • Samsung Galaxy M series crossed 2 million sales record in May

Samsung Galaxy M20s is reportedly in the pipeline of the South Korean giant. The new Samsung phone is said to come with a 5,830mAh battery, which is larger in capacity over the 5,000mAh battery available on the Galaxy M20. Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M20 in India alongside the entry-level Galaxy M10 smartphone. The company also recently expanded the Galaxy M-series lineup by bringing the Galaxy M40 that offers a punch-hole display design and comes with triple rear camera setup.

Dutch site GalaxyClub.nl claims that the Samsung Galaxy M20s is in the works with model number SM-M207. The new phone is reported to pack a 5,830mAh battery that is larger than what's available on the Galaxy M20. The said battery pack reportedly carries product code EB-BM207ABY.

Notably, it is believed that the 5,830mAh value is the 'rated' capacity of the Galaxy M20s' battery. This means the 'typical' capacity of the battery could be 6,000mAh.

The launch date of the Galaxy M20s hasn't been revealed. However, considering the company's previous records, the new smartphone could be designed for markets such as India and China, where the demand for budget phones is quite massive.

Samsung introduced its Galaxy M series with the launch of the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 in India back in late January. The range added the Galaxy M30 in March and was expanded further with the arrival of the Galaxy M40 in early June.

Just days ahead of the launch of the Galaxy M40, Samsung revealed that its Galaxy M-series sales crossed the two million mark. The Galaxy M phones are so far available in India through online channels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M20s specifications, Samsung Galaxy M20s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple Wants to Make Mac Pro Computers in the US, Needs Tariff Relief: Cook
Apple’s India Revenue Rebounds, Sees Double Digit Growth During June Quarter
Samsung Galaxy M20s in the Works With 5,830mAh Battery: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  2. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  3. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  4. Redmi Gaming Phone With Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon
  5. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  7. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  8. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  10. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
  2. Apple’s India Revenue Rebounds, Sees Double Digit Growth During June Quarter
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20s in the Works With 5,830mAh Battery: Report
  4. Apple Wants to Make Mac Pro Computers in the US, Needs Tariff Relief: Cook
  5. The Lion King Roars Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, Fourth for Disney in 2019
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  7. Bollywood Rapper Badshah Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Samsung Profit Slumps on Chip Market, Slow Flagship Smartphone Sales
  10. Apple's Services, Wearables Shore Up Results as iPhone Drops Below Half of Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.