  Samsung Galaxy M20 Update Brings Improvements to Charging Performance, Now Rolling Out in India

, 18 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy M20’s new update also brings general performance and stability improvements.

Highlights

The changelog also mentions bug fixes and stability improvements

It is based on Android 8.1 Oreo with March Security patch

Samsung Galaxy M20 tipped to get Android Pie update in August

Samsung Galaxy M20 has started receiving a new update that brings improvements to the charging performance. The software update also promises to fix a host of bugs and improves the overall stability, in addition to general performance improvements. The update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo with March security patch on top. The OTA is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M20 users in India, but there is no word whether the same has been released in other regions as well.

The new Samsung Galaxy M20 update, which carries the firmware version M205FDDU1ASD1/M205FODM1ASC2/M205FDDU1ASC2, is 73.53MB in size. It was first spotted by SamMobile, and our review unit has received it as well. The major change, as we mentioned above, is obviously the improved charging performance. But the changelog does not specifically detail the improvements it brings with regards to the charging output, whether it enhances the speed or anything else.

Samsung M20 update Samsung Galaxy M20 update

The new update for the Samsung Galaxy M20 is now being rolled out in India.

 

So far, we have also not come across any issues or reports related to charging issues on the Samsung Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M-series offering, despite being a lower mid-range device, packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 15W fast charging.

Additionally, the changelog mentions that the update brings device stability improvements, aside from fixing bugs. Moreover, it also promises to bring general performance improvements. Unfortunately, the latest OTA is still based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Although, the company's roadmap for Android Pie update release in the Samsung Members app suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M20 will get Android Pie at some point in August this year.

Are Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 better than budget phones from Redmi, Realme, and Asus? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

