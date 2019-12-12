Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report

The latest Android update brings the December 2019 Android security patch to both Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 17:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 originally had Android 8.1 Oreo

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 received One UI in June
  • However, the new update enhances the experience with One UI 2
  • Samsung has provided core Android 10 features and custom changes

Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 have started receiving Android 10 stable update with One UI 2 in India, according to media reports. The new update comes just days after the South Korean company brought Android 10 to Galaxy S10 series in the country. To recall, the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are amongst the budget smartphones that Samsung unveiled earlier this year to take on the companies such as Asus and Xiaomi. Both smartphones were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, though Samsung released a One UI update based on Android Pie in June. One UI 2 is also known as One UI 2.0 and One UI 2 Core 2.

The Android 10 stable update for the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 is live with the December 2019 security patch, reports SamMobile. The update brings One UI 2.0 that Samsung originally provided on its flagship models. As a proprietary skin, the new One UI version includes a list of changes over stock Android 10. You can, of course, expect a system-wide Dark Mode and full-screen gestures among other new features.

There are also updates to preloaded apps such as the Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes that users need to install individually after updating to the latest Android version.

While the Samsung Galaxy M20 has received the software version number M205FDDU3CSL4, the Galaxy M30 is said to have got the version number M305FDDU3CSL4. Also, the update appears to be available in India at the initial stage. This means the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 users in global markets will have to anticipate the new experience for some time.

Having said that, you can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Samsung Galaxy M20 or Galaxy M30 by going through Settings > Software update and then tapping the Download and install option.

To recall, Samsung kicked off the One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India in October to bring Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 series for initial testing. The flagship lineup also last week received the stable update in the country.

As per the Android 10 roadmap provided on the Samsung Members app, the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M20 were due to receive the latest update in January. This shows that the company has managed to push the update ahead of its official schedule. Furthermore, the early rollout suggests that the latest update may soon reach the Galaxy A30 that is also due to get Android 10 next month.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30, Android 10, One UI 2, Samsung, One UI 2.0
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A70: What’s the Difference

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  3. The Best Internet Memes of 2019
  4. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  5. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  10. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report
  2. Apple Supplier Japan Display to Receive $830 Million Funding From Asset Manager Ichigo
  3. Netflix Long-Term Plans May Launch Soon in India, Currently in Testing
  4. Google, Fitbit Deal Said to Be Reviewed by US Justice Department
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Infinity-O Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Series Phones to Feature 360-Degree Antenna Design, Reno 3 Spotted With MediaTek MT6885 SoC
  7. Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches 12th Test Flight of Space Tourism Rocket
  8. Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Service Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Customers
  9. HP Spectre x360 13 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  10. Elon Musk's Mother Shares a 1995 Photo of Him Fixing Car Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.