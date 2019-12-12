Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 have started receiving Android 10 stable update with One UI 2 in India, according to media reports. The new update comes just days after the South Korean company brought Android 10 to Galaxy S10 series in the country. To recall, the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are amongst the budget smartphones that Samsung unveiled earlier this year to take on the companies such as Asus and Xiaomi. Both smartphones were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, though Samsung released a One UI update based on Android Pie in June. One UI 2 is also known as One UI 2.0 and One UI 2 Core 2.

The Android 10 stable update for the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 is live with the December 2019 security patch, reports SamMobile. The update brings One UI 2.0 that Samsung originally provided on its flagship models. As a proprietary skin, the new One UI version includes a list of changes over stock Android 10. You can, of course, expect a system-wide Dark Mode and full-screen gestures among other new features.

There are also updates to preloaded apps such as the Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes that users need to install individually after updating to the latest Android version.

While the Samsung Galaxy M20 has received the software version number M205FDDU3CSL4, the Galaxy M30 is said to have got the version number M305FDDU3CSL4. Also, the update appears to be available in India at the initial stage. This means the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 users in global markets will have to anticipate the new experience for some time.

Having said that, you can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Samsung Galaxy M20 or Galaxy M30 by going through Settings > Software update and then tapping the Download and install option.

To recall, Samsung kicked off the One UI 2.0 Beta Program in India in October to bring Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 series for initial testing. The flagship lineup also last week received the stable update in the country.

As per the Android 10 roadmap provided on the Samsung Members app, the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M20 were due to receive the latest update in January. This shows that the company has managed to push the update ahead of its official schedule. Furthermore, the early rollout suggests that the latest update may soon reach the Galaxy A30 that is also due to get Android 10 next month.