Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today

, 07 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones were launched starting at Rs, 7,990

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) today
  • The sale will be held on Amazon.in
  • Amazon has listed offers alongside the purchase of the two phones

Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones were launched earlier this month and in their first sale last week, the phones were sold out quickly. The company is now set to host its second sale in India today on Amazon.in and the Samsung India e-shop. The sale of the two Galaxy-M series phones will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST and we recommend interested buyers to fill in payment and address details in advance on the e-commerce site to ensure fast check out. The India-first smartphones come with features like Infinity V Display, large batteries power, and fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones will go on sale on Amazon India at 12pm (Noon) IST today. To get notified for the sale commencement, users can hit the 'Notfiy Me' button here. We expect the phones to be sold out quickly, so register (if you haven't already) on Amazon beforehand, and fill in your checkout detail before the sale begins. Apart from Amazon India, the phones will also be sold on Samsung e-shop.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 price in India, offers

The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of Galaxy M20 (Review) costs Rs. 10,990 along with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costing Rs. 12,990. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version of Galaxy M10 (Review) is priced at Rs. 7,990 and the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version costs Rs. 8,990.

Amazon is offering the Total Damage Protection plan for the Galaxy M10 at Rs. 699 and the same device protection plan for the Samsung M20 at Rs. 1,199 as well as no cost EMI offer for the latter for a duration of up to 6 months.

Additionally, the Jio Galaxy Club offer (available on both Amazon India and the Samsung e-shop), will grant benefits worth Rs. 3,110 to Jio subscribers in the form of additional data on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans with the purchase of the Galaxy M10 or the Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Samsung M20 comes equipped with dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while an 8-megapixel sensor takes care of selfies.

The smaller Samsung M10, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. It sports a dual camera setup on the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, while there is a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 houses a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy M10 hosts a 3,400mAh battery.

Are Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 better than budget phones from Redmi, Realme, and Asus? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design with a small notch
  • Ultra-wide angle photography is fun
  • Very good battery life
  • Dual-VoLTE standby
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Pre-installed bloatware
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slow charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10 review
Display6.22-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
