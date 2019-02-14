Samsung's India-first Galaxy M-Series was launched last month, and the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones have been sold in flash sales ever since. The smartphones have gone on sale three times since launch, and now the company is all set to offer the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 as a part of the fourth sale today. The fourth sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST on Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop. As a part of the sale, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 buyers will also get select launch offers on both websites, including the Jio Galaxy Club Offer.

As we mentioned, the fourth flash sale of Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy M10 will be held at 12pm (Noon) today on Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop. We recommend the interested buyers to fill in payment and address details in advance on the e-commerce sites to ensure faster checkout. To get notified for the sale commencement, the consumers can also hit the 'Notify Me' button here.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 price in India, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is priced in India at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Samsung Galaxy M10, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option and Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Samsung Galaxy M10

Launch offers include the Jio Galaxy Club offer (available on both Amazon India and the Samsung Online Shop) that will grant benefits worth Rs. 3,110 to the Jio subscribers in the form of additional data on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans with the purchase of the Galaxy M10 or the Galaxy M20. Furthermore, Amazon is offering the Total Damage Protection plan for the Galaxy M10 at Rs. 699 and the same device protection plan for the Samsung M20 at Rs. 1,199. There is a no cost EMI option as well for the Galaxy M20 for a duration of up to 6 months.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Samsung M20 comes equipped with dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while an 8-megapixel sensor takes care of selfies.

The smaller Samsung M10, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. It sports a dual camera setup on the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, while there is a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 houses a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy M10 packs a 3,400mAh battery.

