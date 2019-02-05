Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy M10 will go on sale in India for the first time today, via Amazon India and the Samsung e-shop. To recall, Samsung launched a new "Galaxy M" series of smartphones back in January, unveiling the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 duo. Both the smartphones mark the debut of Samsung's online-only sales model for smartphones and are being marketed as "India-first" smartphones targeted at the young generation. Both smartphones are also the first from Samsung to sport a notch in the display. The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will go on sale for the first time in India starting 12pm IST today.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 price in India, and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M20 (Review) price in India will start at Rs. 10,990 for the low-end model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the top-end model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be up for grabs at Rs. 12,990. The Galaxy M10 (Review) has been priced at Rs. 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The higher end model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 8,990. Apart from Amazon India, the smartphones will go on sale via the Samsung e-shop.

To go with the inaugural sale, Amazon is offering the Total Damage Protection plan for the Galaxy M10 at Rs. 699 and the same device protection plan for the Galaxy M20 at Rs. 1,199 as well as no cost EMI offer for the latter for a duration of up to 6 months. Additionally, the Jio Galaxy Club offer (available on both Amazon India and the Samsung e-shop), will grant benefits worth Rs. 3,110 to Jio subscribers in the form of additional data on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans with the purchase of the Galaxy M10 or the Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M20 boots Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The new smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Galaxy M20 comes equipped with dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while an 8-megapixel sensor takes care of selfies. The Galaxy M20 has up to 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. There is a USB Type-C port which also facilitates fast charging while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock handle authentication.

The smaller Galaxy M10 is also a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1Oreo and comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, while there is a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. The Galaxy M10 has up to 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB) and draws power from a 3,400mAh battery without support for fast charging

