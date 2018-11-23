Samsung Galaxy M2 With Exynos 7885 SoC Spotted on AnTuTu, Geekbench

Earlier in the year, Samsung was reported to kill off its Galaxy J-series range by integrating the entire Galaxy J price points into the Galaxy A family. It was also reported that Samsung is set to bring the Galaxy M lineup to replace its online-exclusive Galaxy On-Series. Now, the Galaxy M2 also previously known as Galaxy M20 has been spotted on AnTuTu and GeekBench, hinting at an imminent launch. The listings hint at modest specifications, indicating that the new 'M' series looks to offer decent specifications at aggressive price points, taking on the likes of Xiaomi, Honor, and more.

Both AnTuTu and Geekbench list the phone with model number SM-M205F, and the AnTuTu listing reveals that the Galaxy M2 may run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 1080x2340 pixel screen. It is listed to be powered by the company's Exynos 7885 SoC paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB. On AnTuTu, the smartphone has achieved a score of 107,452. The Geekbench listing of the same phone with model number SM-M205F also suggests that the phone is powered by the Exynos 7885 processor paired with 3GB RAM. It is also listed to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. On Geekbench, the smartphone achieves a single-core score of 1,319, and a multi-core score of 4,074.

To recall, the Exynos 7885 SoC has been integrated in few 2018 Galaxy A range phones, including the Galaxy A7 (2018). The Galaxy A range is filled with smartphones that fall into the mid-to-premium range, and therefore it's a welcome edition to the new Galaxy M series, which is expected to be an entry-level range. The 1080x2340 pixel resolution listed in the AnTuTu benchmark hints at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, indicating that the Galaxy M2 or M20 will come with a display notch as well.

While some reports claim that there may be two models of the Galaxy 'M' series launched with model numbers SM-M205F, SM-M305F. These models were earlier reported to be called Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30, but they may also be called Galaxy M2 and Galaxy M3. Other reports however claim that Samsung will have not just two but three new models in its Galaxy M range that will be called the Galaxy M50, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M20 (or Galaxy M5, M3, and M2). The Galaxy M50 is likely to be the high-end model in the new series with an AMOLED display panel, while the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are said to have LCD panels.

Also, while the benchmark listings both list the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, there is a large possibility that the company will also launch a 64GB storage option as well.