Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor

In the front, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 February 2021 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy M12 has been spotted on various certification and benchmarking sites recently

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 camera details have surfaced online
  • Purported wallpapers of the phone have also emerged
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy M12 camera specifications have been leaked. The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as per a report. At the front, it is expected to sport an 8-megapixel front camera. A few wallpapers that the Samsung Galaxy M12 could pack have also surfaced via the report. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to be launched soon and its mass production in India is said to have begun.

The camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M12 have surfaced via a report by a German blog TechnikNews. At the rear, the Samsung smartphone is said to feature a triple camera setup with its in-house 'S5KGM2' 48-megapixel sensor for the primary camera, a secondary 'HI1336' 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensory, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, according to the report. At the front, it is expected to sport a 'S5K4HA' sensor for video calls and selfies. A tipster had earlier claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M12 could come with a quad rear camera setup. Samsung has not confirmed any of this information yet.

The report has also shared some wallpapers that are said to come with the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy M12 has been spotted on various certification and benchmarking websites in the past couple of months, suggesting that it will be launched soon. A support page of the 'SM-F127G/DS' smartphone, thought to be the Samsung Galaxy M12 (or Galaxy F12 for some markets), has also gone live in India. The phone has also reportedly gone into mass production in India.

As per earlier leaks, the smartphone could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD panel. It may be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There could be lower storage variants as well. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor
